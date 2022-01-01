Woodland Hills bakeries you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Tuna Salad
|$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
|Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
|Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
|$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
|Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
|Baker's Dozen (13) Online
|$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED