Woodland Hills bakeries you'll love

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Pascal Patisserie & Cafe

21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Salad$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
Farmer's Omelette Sandwich$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
More about Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
Baker's Dozen (13) Online$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

