Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza

Woody's has been serving the best wood-fired pizza, wings and countless other options in Golden, CO since 1993! In 2019 we built a dedicated Take Out and Delivery kitchen to better serve the same great food to our customers. Simply order online and look for us behind the restaurant to the East. You will see dedicated "Take Out" parking in front of the convenient pick-up window.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1305 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (3942 reviews)

Popular Items

Golden Backpack (Large)$22.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, black olives, green peppers, onions, garlic and mozzarella.
Large Cheese Pizza$15.99
Cheese Pizza (Small)$12.99
Large (14") Custom Pizza$15.99
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
Wings$17.49
**Orders with more than one sauce will have sauce on side!**
A pound and a half of wood-fired wings! Served with your choice of wing sauce and homemade dressing. Comes with carrots and celery.
Honey BBQ Chicken & Bacon (Large)$19.99
Colorado whiskey BBQ sauce, Red Bird Farms chicken, bacon, mozzarella and local honey.
Small (10") Custom Pizza$12.99
Order a cheese pizza or BUILD YOUR OWN here!
Garlic Knots$6.99
Pizza dough twisted and fried to perfection. Served with homemade marinara.
House Salad$2.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons.
Cauliflower Wings$10.29
Crispy fried cauliflower served with carrots, celery and your choice of sauce (Served on the Side!)
1305 Washington Ave

Golden CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
