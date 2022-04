Wusong Road

Two mini bao per order. Choice of slow roasted pulled pork shoulder with chipotle char siu sauce, cucumber and slaw, or spicy chicken katsu bao, with general gao's sauce and ma la spice green papaya slaw. Both served on animal shaped milk bun.

Make it a happy meal with ma la tater tots, salad, and Ramune fruit soda + $5.50

Allergies: GLUTEN | SOY | ALLIUM | PEANUTS