Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste.

As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer!

In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else.

Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!



3401 Esperanza Crossing 106