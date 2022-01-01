Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

Go
In Chinese, the translation for “Xiān” is “Fresh”. At Xian Sushi and Noodle, we embody this word in every sense of the way through quality and taste.
As Austin’s first Hand- Pulled Noodle restaurant, we offer a uniquely different experience when it comes to our fresh noodle soups and dry noodle dishes. All of our noodles are made with wheat flour, and hand-pulled to order. Fresh strands can be made into various shapes and widths- and you’ll be able to customize your order with the type of noodle you prefer!
In addition to our world-class noodles, we specialize in Home made Dim Sum from soup dumpling, Siu Mai, to sticky rice.also the freshest sushi around. From our famous Golden Trio Roll to our Tuna Martini, you won’t be able to get flavor this innovative and delicious from anywhere else.
Open for lunch and dinner daily, come join us in our comfy and casual lounge for Happy Hour or your next bite at Xian Sushi and Noodle!

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106

Popular Items

Soup Dumplings (4) 小笼汤包$8.75
Steam soup dumpling with pork and spring onion. 4 pcs
Gua Bao Pork (2) (** S) 卤肉刈包$8.80
Taiwanese buns with Cilantro, crushed peanut, cucumber & Pork Belly w. Hoisin sc.
Sesame 芝麻$15.95
Veggie Spring Rolls (4) (VG) 三丝炸春卷$6.50
General Tso’s (S) 左宗$15.95
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf 古法糯米雞$8.65
Chicken, sausage, roast pork, mushrooms and rice wrapped in a lotus leaf.
Spicy Chili Wontons (6) (* S) 红油抄手$9.50
Pork and Shrimp wontons in Sichuan chili oil with peanut and Cilantro.
Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵$14.58
Served with sweet soy sauce, baby bok choy, bell peppers, onions, leeks, and eggs.
Dan Dan Noodle (S) 担担$13.25
SiChuan Style Spicy with bok choy, pickled veggie, cilantro & sprout.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
