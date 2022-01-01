Yorkshire Fish and Chips

Go
Yorkshire Fish & Chips in Denver, CO has been offering authentic English fish and chips, serving the finest seafood, made-to-order chips from fresh potatoes, and our trademark batter made from scratch daily since 1971. We care about the health of our customers and the environment, so we have always used Icelandic / Cod, an ecologically friendly and sustainable fish, cooked in zero-trans fat oil for delicious fish and chips.
We serve lunch and dinner meals at great prices, so do come and satisfy that appetite with our delicious fish and chips today.

7275 Pecos St.

Location

7275 Pecos St.

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
