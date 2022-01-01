Yunta
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2201 South Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte NC 28203