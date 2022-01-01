Go
Yunta

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

2201 South Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Arroz con Mariscos$20.00
Jasmine Rice, Octopus, Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Aji Panca, Miso, Parmesan Cheese
Andean Potatoes$6.00
Cilantro, Wasabi Oil
Yuca Balls$11.00
Yuca Balls Stuffed with Andean Farm Cheese, Aji Criollo Sauce
Chicken Noodle Ramen$10.00
Peruvian Shrimp Ramen, Edamame, Peruvian Corn, Poached Egg, Noodles
Yunta Ceviche$18.00
Catch of the Day, Shrimp, Octopus, Scallop, Squid, Rocoto Leche de Tigre, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
Arroz Chaufa$14.00
Jasmine Rice, Chicken, Smoked Pork, Eggs, Vegetables
Tempura Cauliflower$6.00
Maple, Spicy Garlic
Croquetas$13.00
Shrimp Croquettes, Aji Amarillo Tartar Sauce
Clásico Ceviche$17.00
Catch of the Day, Leche de Tigre, Aji Limo, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte NC 28203

