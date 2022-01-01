Go
Toast

ZIGU

Come in and enjoy!

413 Seaside Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

413 Seaside Ave.

Honolulu HI

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

No reviews yet

Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston