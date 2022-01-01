Go
Zingerman's Roadhouse

Our passion is to serve guests full-flavored, traditional, regional American foods available for take-out. Our new online ordering system encourages a contactless experience for our guests.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2501 Jackson Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Pit-Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich$18.00
Our traditional whole hog seasoned with our Eastern North Carolina vinegar sauce and topped with your choice of barbecue sauce. Served on a Bakehouse brioche bun with a side garnish of yellow mustard slaw and a side of your choice. Can be gluten-free, leave off the bread.
4-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$25.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
Two Buttermilk Biscuits$4.00
2 of our delicious house-made buttermilk biscuits served with your choice of Blackberry Patch preserves, butter, or honey.
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Sweet potatoes hand-cut and twice-cooked, based on a traditional Sea Islands' recipe. Served with housemade spicy mayonnaise.
Napkins
Please let us know if you need napkins
2-Piece Buttermilk-Fried Chicken$18.00
Buttermilk-Fried Chicken 2 pieces $18.00/4 pieces $25.00
Amish chicken marinated in a buttermilk marinade, coated in a Tellicherry pepper seasoned flour then deep fried to a dark golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes and a garnish of yellow mustard slaw. Each basket includes one breast with your choice of thigh, leg or wing. Upgrade any piece to an additional breast for $4.
Fork & Knife Set
Please specify how many fork & knife sets you would like
Roadhouse Burger$17.00
Dry-aged, pasture-raised beef grilled over oak and served on a Bakehouse brioche bun. Choose your favorite cheese from our all-American cheese list to add to your burger for only $2 more!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
A boneless buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and New Mexico green chile ranch on a Bakehouse brioche bun. There is Tellicherry black pepper in our fried chicken, so this dish has a kick!
Kale & Pinenut (V, GF)$11.00
Thinly sliced kale, dried cherries, pine nuts, and SarVecchio parmesan cheese tossed with a lemon garlic vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2501 Jackson Ave

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
