ZombieRunner Coffee

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

344 California Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai$4.50
8 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened.
Iced Cold Brew Coffee with Milk$5.50
12 oz drink.
ZombieProof$6.50
12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, steamed milk and coconut oil.
Cappuccino$4.75
8 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
Drip Coffee$3.50
12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.
Mocha$6.25
12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.
Espresso$3.50
2.5 oz drink.
Latte$5.50
12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.
Americano$4.00
8 oz drink. Espresso and water.
Drinking Chocolate$5.00
8 oz drink. TCHO Chocolate and steamed milk.
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

344 California Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
