Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

1710 West Main St.

Popular Items

Extra Pita (Full Bag- 10 pcs)$3.00
Falafel Burger$14.00
Mediterranean Street Fries$10.00
Falafel$7.00
Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.
Extra Garlic Sauce$0.75
Aleppo Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Hummus$7.00
Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.
Lg Al Dar$10.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.
House Tray$45.00
Generous portions of Falafel, Beef Borek, Dolmeh, Chicken Kafta Kabob, Beef & Lamb Kafta Kabob, Beef Shawermah, and Chicken Shawermah. Served with rice and your choice of appetizer: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, or Eggplant Mazza. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Mixed Grill$20.00
A variety of kabobs- Beef Kafta, Chicken Kafta, and Grilled Shrimp.
Location

1710 West Main St.

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday12:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:30 pm
