ZuZu Tapas & Paella
ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.
829 Main St
Napa CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
