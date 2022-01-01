Go
ZuZu Tapas & Paella

ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.

829 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Paella Del Dia for 2$34.00
ZuZu Paella del Dia: Bomba Rice, Chorizo Shellfish, Sofrito and a Daily Meat ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
ZuZu Vegetarian Paella for 2$32.00
This veggie paella is vegan. Made with the a deep mushroom base and fresh seasonal vegetables ## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
Paella Pan deposit$15.00
When ordering a paella for take out we can leave the paella in the paella pan that we cook it in, instead of boxing it up.
The deposit is $15 and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu.
You are welcome to keep the paella or hold on to it and swap it for the next paella you order with us.
Boquerones$8.00
Spanish white anchovies, sliced egg and remoulade on grilled bread.
Flat Iron$14.00
Akaushi Flat-Iron Steak from Snake River Ranch with roasted jalapeño chimichurri.
Tortilla Espanola$11.00
ZuZu's traditional potato & sweet onion Spanish Omelette with lemon aioli.
Arros Negra$38.00
Our Black Paella
Squid Ink, Bomba Rice, Clams, Mussels, Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and a daily Fish.
## ## Instead of boxing it up we can keep it in the paella pan for a $15 deposit and will be refunded when you bring the pan back to ZuZu. Go to the "Paella Pan Deposit" icon. ## ##
Bacalao$15.00
Bacalao; Salt cod drizzled with California olive oil.
Location

Napa CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

