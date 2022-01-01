Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad
1653 Pizza Company
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
71 Reviews
80 Gerard St
Huntington, NY 11743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
80 Gerard St, Huntington NY 11743
Gallery
Photos coming soon!