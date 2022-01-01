Go
Toast

3UP

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

201 W Main St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

201 W Main St.

Carmel IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Cairo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The GOAT

No reviews yet

Greatest of All Taverns

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.

Anthony's Chophouse

No reviews yet

Anthony’s Chophouse is a family owned restaurant with unparalleled views of downtown Carmel. We are an innovative take on a traditional steakhouse that redefines the modern fine-dining experience by serving classic steakhouse cuisine with a unique spin along side signature cocktails to the Indianapolis area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston