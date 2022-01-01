Go
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

929 Reviews

$$

6189 Bayfield Pkwy

Concord, NC 28027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pan Seared Chicken$23.00
Side Fries$3.00
Salmon Linguine$26.00
Kid's Cheese Burger$7.00
Cobb Salad$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord NC 28027

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Serving Fresh Food Since 1989!

Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!

Churn Buddies

No reviews yet

Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.

Grounds & Vine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

orange star4.6 • 929 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston