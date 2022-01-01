Go
9th Street Public House image
Bars & Lounges

9th Street Public House

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

156 Reviews

$$

36 N 9th St

Columbia, MO 65201

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

36 N 9th St, Columbia MO 65201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Social Room

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bar and Lounge located in Downtown Columbia Mo. You know us for our quirky lounge and nightclub. Now, experience our indulgent, drool-worthy, ever-growing menu at our restaurant.

CJ's Hot Wings

No reviews yet

Best Wings In Columbia!

Tropical Liqueurs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goldie's Bagels

No reviews yet

Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli

9th Street Public House

orange star4.4 • 156 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston