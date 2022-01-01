Go
  • A&J King Artisan Bakers

A&J King Artisan Bakers

A&J King Artisan Bakers' home on the web!

139 Boston Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)

Popular Items

Neighbor Loaf Donation$6.00
Help feed those in need! Add this to your order, and we'll mix, ferment, shape, bake, and distribute this loaf to The Salem Pantry to feed people in need! There's the added bonus of knowing we'll use at least 50% locally sourced grain from local millers. Everybody wins!
Apricot Ginger Scone$3.40
One of the all-time bakery favorites; a traditional cream scone with ginger and dried apricots.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Cream, Butter, Sugar, Apricots (with Sulfur as a preservative), Ginger, Crystalized, Half and Half (Milk, Cream), Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ground Ginger
Pizza Dough$3.50
1lb of pizza dough, in a bag. Makes one 14"-16" pizza. You provide sauce, cheese, and toppings! Flecked with a bit of Maine Grains whole wheat for extra rich flavor.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Stone ground whole wheat flour, Sea Salt, Yeast
Blueberry Muffin$3.45
A classic American blueberry muffin, with Downeast twist - blueberries and Maine Grain Oats from our friends up north.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Whole Milk, Blueberries, Sugar, Egg, Canola Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Sea Salt
Choc Chunk Cookie*$2.05
Chocolatey, chunklity, cookielity.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt), Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Soda, Sea Salt
Baguette$3.95
Our French baguette! 14oz, approximately 22" long. Traditioooooonnn....TRADITION!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Sea Salt, Yeast
Pain au chocolat*$3.40
Our croissant dough stuffed with sticks of semi-sweet chocolate. Jackie's favorite!
139 Boston street curbside pick up item!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, unsweetened chocolate (cocoa butter, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla flavor, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
Kougin-Amann*$4.00
Pronounced "Queen Ah-mahn." Buttery, sweet, crunchy, with a moist interior. All the rage.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Butter, Water, Sugar, Sea Salt, Yeast
Croissant$3.15
Buttery, flaky, classic. Laminated and shaped daily with love (and other secret ingredients).
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
Ham & Cheese Croissant*$4.50
North Country Smokehouse Black Forest Ham and Gruyere for the win! Pro Tip: Slice off one end, jam a pickle spear and a squirt of Sriracha in there, you got yourself a fancy Hot Pocket!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), ham (Pork cured with water, salt, cane and maple sugars, maple syrup, dextrose, sodium phosphate, vinegar, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, spice extractives, caramel color), Gruyere cheese, Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg, Sesame Seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

139 Boston Street

Salem MA

