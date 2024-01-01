Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Old Town Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Old Town Alexandria
/
Carrot Cake
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve carrot cake
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(50 reviews)
Carrot Cake Muffin
$3.99
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
1404 King Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(2332 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.99
More about Hard Times Cafe Alexandria
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria
Quesadillas
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp Salad
Pies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Teriyaki Salmon
Chocolate Cake
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(501 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(181 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2450 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(700 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston