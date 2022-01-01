Burritos in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve burritos
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Drip Coffee
|$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Tomato Soup
|$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.