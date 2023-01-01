Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Old Town Alexandria

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Mussels$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast
Mussels Fra Diavola$24.00
Cavatelli pasta, san marzano tomatoes, fennel, calabrese peppers, garlic, white wine, herbs, rustic toast
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nduja Mussels$21.00
Garlic, Onion, Thai Chili, White Wine, Cream,
Contains Pork!
Green Curry Mussels$21.00
Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple
Spicy Grapefruit Mussels$21.00
Grapefruit Shandy, Thai Chiles, Onion, Butter, Ginger, Garlic, Mint
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio

