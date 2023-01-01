Mussels in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve mussels
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
100 King St, Alexandria
|Blue Mussels
|$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast
|Mussels Fra Diavola
|$24.00
Cavatelli pasta, san marzano tomatoes, fennel, calabrese peppers, garlic, white wine, herbs, rustic toast
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Nduja Mussels
|$21.00
Garlic, Onion, Thai Chili, White Wine, Cream,
Contains Pork!
|Green Curry Mussels
|$21.00
Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple
|Spicy Grapefruit Mussels
|$21.00
Grapefruit Shandy, Thai Chiles, Onion, Butter, Ginger, Garlic, Mint