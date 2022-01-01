Go
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop

Family friendly atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch all day, Monday-Saturday. Largest variety of soft serve ice cream in town!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

18901 Hamilton Pool Rd

Avg 5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian$7.95
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Italian Dressing
Chicken Pesto$7.95
Grilled Chicken, Pesto Mayo Spread, Provolone Cheese
Bacon and Sausage$8.45
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, American Cheese
Classic$6.95
American Cheese
Party Deposit$100.00
Choose your date and time. Your $100 deposit will be deducted from your final bill.
A party assistant will be in contact with you soon to help plan your special day.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffin$2.95
Build Your Own$6.25
Choose your favorite ingredients!
One Admission to Play Cafe$10.00
This purchase entitles you to one admission to Almost Grown Play Cafe.
All participating children are required to pay upon entry.
There is no charge for supervising adults. Admission tickets are valid during open play times.
A&W Root Beer$1.00
Turkey Club$8.45
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18901 Hamilton Pool Rd

Dripping Springs TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

