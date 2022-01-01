Aloha Pokē Co.

Go
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

215 South Washington st

Popular Items

White Rice$1.00
Seaweed Salad$3.00
Kahuna$14.50
Edamame$3.00
Utensils (fork, chopsticks, napkin)
Little$7.90
Kahuna$14.90
Big$10.50
Big$10.90
Miso Soup$2.00
215 South Washington st

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
