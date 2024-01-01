Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Altoona

Go
Altoona restaurants
Toast

Altoona restaurants that serve steak subs

Jack & Georges image

 

Jack & Georges

2400 4th Ave, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Pizza Steak Hoagie$16.25
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
Baby Pizza Steak Hoagie$9.75
Grilled Freshly Chipped Steak cooked in Marinara Sauce w/ Fried Onions Peppers Topped w/ Lettuce Tomato and side of House Dressing
More about Jack & Georges
Consumer pic

 

Zach's + Joe's

5820 6th Avenue, Altoona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Cheese Steak Sub$13.39
Steak or grilled chicken with grilled peppers, grilled onions, white American, and chipotle sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak Sub$13.39
Steak or grilled chicken ‘wit’ grilled peppers, grilled onions, and yellow American.
More about Zach's + Joe's

Browse other tasty dishes in Altoona

Pretzels

Pies

Jalapeno Poppers

Hot Chocolate

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Stromboli

Map

More near Altoona to explore

State College

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Du Bois

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellefonte

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Burnham

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston