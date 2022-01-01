Mac and cheese in Amarillo
Amarillo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
627 S Polk, Amarillo
|Bacon Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
La Bella Pizza - Hillside
7230 Hillside Road, Amarillo
|*Mac 'n Cheese Calzone
|$12.09
Bacon, macaroni and cheddar. (No Meatless Option Available)
|Mac N' Cheese
Creamy mac and cheeses loaded with bacon and covered mozzarella cheese.
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.49
Mac n Cheese with Cheddar on top. Add additional toppings if you want.
Georgia Street Taphouse
2001 S. Georgia St, Amarillo
|Shrimp Mac & Cheese
|$18.99
Shrimp and Mac & Chz
Public House - Amarillo
3333 S Coulter Suite 1A, Amarillo
|PH Mac N' Cheese
|$12.00
rotini pasta & three cheese blend:
Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4
fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2