Amber Ox Public House

Amber Ox Public House is a progressive Southern eatery, focused on offering local, seasonally inspired food, cocktails and beer, produced by our on-site brewery, Precarious Beer Project.

525 Prince George St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)

Popular Items

AO BURGER$16.00
White Cheddar, Bourbon Onion Marmalade, House Cured Bacon and Arugula
PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE$15.00
Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions
SMOKED BEER CAN CHICKEN
Oak Smoked Beer Can Chicken!
OAK SMOKED WINGS$14.00
Charred Green Tomato and Herb Dressing and House Bread & Butter Pickles
OAK SMOKED WINGS$14.00
Oak Smoked Wings . Herb Buttermilk Dressing . B&B Pickles
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS$0.99
EXTRA SIDE$8.00
FAMILY STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS
White wine and butter poached shrimp over creamy grits.
BACON WRAPPED MEATLOAF
THE AO BURGER$18.00
Seven Hills Farm Beef . Whipped Pimento Cheese . Thick Cut House Bacon . Arugula . Beef Tallow Aioli . Hand Cut Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

525 Prince George St

Williamsburg VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

