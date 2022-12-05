A map showing the location of Gabriel Archer TavernView gallery
Gabriel Archer Tavern

729 Reviews

$$

5800 Wessex Hundred

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

Charcuterie and Cheese
turkey and Brie
Roast beef and Gouda

Take Out Menu

Flatbread Crackers, Red Pepper Relish

Roast beef and Gouda

$17.00

Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.

caprese

$13.00

Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.

turkey and Brie

$15.00

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Brie, Granny Smith Apple, Lingonberry Preserves, Roasted Garlic Mayo, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.

Charcuterie and Cheese

$23.00

Assorted Pickles and Jams, Flatbread Crackers

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
