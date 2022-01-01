Williamsburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Williamsburg
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Golf and Grille
1430 High Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
|Outlaw Burger
|$14.00
|PRETZEL STIX
|$10.00
Amber Ox Public House
525 Prince George St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|FAMILY STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS
White wine and butter poached shrimp over creamy grits.
|SMOKED BEER CAN CHICKEN
Oak Smoked Beer Can Chicken!
|PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE
|$15.00
Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions
GRILL
Second Street American Bistro
140 2nd St, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Side Fresh Field Green Salad
|$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
|Main St Burger
|$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
|Grilled Bison Meatloaf
|$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
Berret's Seafood Restaurant
199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg
|Popular items
|8oz Filet Mignon
|$34.00
Filet Mignon with Garlic Butter - Market Price
with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes & asparagus
|D-House Green Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Green Salad with Seasonal Toppings and House Balsamic Dressing
|She Crab Cup
|$8.00
Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers
Gabriel Archer Tavern
5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|caprese
|$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
|Pumpkin Hummus
|$12.00
Pita Chips
|Roast beef and Gouda
|$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.