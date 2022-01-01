Williamsburg American restaurants you'll love

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Williamsburg

Revolution Golf and Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Golf and Grille

1430 High Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
Outlaw Burger$14.00
PRETZEL STIX$10.00
More about Revolution Golf and Grille
Amber Ox Public House image

 

Amber Ox Public House

525 Prince George St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS
White wine and butter poached shrimp over creamy grits.
SMOKED BEER CAN CHICKEN
Oak Smoked Beer Can Chicken!
PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE$15.00
Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions
More about Amber Ox Public House
Second Street American Bistro image

GRILL

Second Street American Bistro

140 2nd St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (6184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Fresh Field Green Salad$4.90
Toasted Pepitas/Pomegranate Seeds/Shredded Vegetables/Mixed Greens/Choice of Dressing
Main St Burger$15.90
Classic Burger with your Choice of Cheese. 8 oz patty served on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion.
Grilled Bison Meatloaf$22.90
Grilled Bison Meatloaf/Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes/Vegetable du Jour/Demi-Glace
More about Second Street American Bistro
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4904 Courthouse Street, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Berret's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Berret's Seafood Restaurant

199 South Boundary Street, Wiliamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8oz Filet Mignon$34.00
Filet Mignon with Garlic Butter - Market Price
with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes & asparagus
D-House Green Salad$7.00
Mixed Green Salad with Seasonal Toppings and House Balsamic Dressing
She Crab Cup$8.00
Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers
More about Berret's Seafood Restaurant
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

WRAPS

Honey Butter's Kitchen

7521 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg

Avg 4.3 (817 reviews)
Takeout
More about Honey Butter's Kitchen
Honey Butter's Kitchen image

 

Honey Butter's Kitchen

4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Honey Butter's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Gabriel Archer Tavern

5800 Wessex Hundred, Williamsburg

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
caprese$13.00
Fresh Crave Brothers Mozzarella, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Basil Pesto, Balsamic, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
Pumpkin Hummus$12.00
Pita Chips
Roast beef and Gouda$17.00
Boar's Head London Broil, Smoked Gouda, Oven-Roasted Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Horseradish Sauce, French Baguette. Served with Side Salad.
More about Gabriel Archer Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston