Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Chai Lattes
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chai lattes
1607 Coffee Company
1303 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$5.95
More about 1607 Coffee Company
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
CHAI LATTE
$4.00
Housemade chai spice syrup mixed with black tea from The Spice & Tea Exchange and milk of choice. 12oz or 16oz hot, 16oz or 20oz served iced.
Double shot of espresso optional.
More about The Bake Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg
Chicken Tenders
Roasted Beet Salad
Brisket
Bisque
Chicken Curry
Sliders
Cake
Banana Pudding
More near Williamsburg to explore
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Yorktown
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hayes
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Gloucester
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hopewell
No reviews yet
New Kent
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1126 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(514 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(91 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston