Anonymous Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

7500 Richmond road

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lattes

Honilla Cortado

$4.00

Double shot of espresso, real honey, vanilla syrup, topped with steamed milk

Crème de Menthe Kafe ‘ole

$5.00

Créme de Menthe Syrup, hot milk, coffee

Lavilla Caffe

$5.00

Double shot of espresso, vanilla syrup, lavender syrup, steamed milk, topped with lavender whipped cream

Caramel Honey Crisp

$5.00

Steamed apple juice, topped off with honey whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double shot of espresso topped with creamy foam

Latte

$5.00

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, light foam

Shakerato

$4.00

Chilled espresso, créme de monthe shaken to a froth and poured over ice.

Marochino

$4.00

Single shot of espresso, a layer of foam, and a sprinkle of cocoa powder served in a glass that has been lightly dusted with cocoa powder.

Flat White

$5.00

Espresso topped with micro foam

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

single shot of espresso, small amount of milk, light layer of foam

Mint Lavender

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Drip

$2.25

Pour Over

$5.00

French Press

$5.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Teas

Chai tea latte

$4.00

steamed chai and milk, light foam topped with cinnamon powder

Caramel Honey Crisp

$5.00

Steamed apple juice topped with honey whipped cream and caramel drizzle

Lady Grey a la creme

$4.00

Bonita Peach Rooibos

$4.00

Marakesh Mint

$4.00

Etc.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

steamed milk, chocolate, topped off with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Nitro Coldbrew

$5.00

Whole Bean

$13.00

Single Shot

$1.75

Double Shot

$3.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Blueberry Goat Cheese Tart

$5.00

Lemon Poppy seed muffin

$5.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Bearclaw

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Hand Pie

$4.00

Sweet Cream Cheese Tart

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7500 Richmond road, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
