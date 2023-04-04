Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Tolteca 3048 RICHMOND ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

3048 RICHMOND ROAD

WILLIAMSBURG, VA 23185

Dinner Menu

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.59

Milk (No Refills)

$2.99

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$2.99

Cranberry Juice ( No Refills)

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.29

Bottled Root Beer

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Jarrito

$2.79

Mineral Water

$2.79

Red Bull

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Soda Water

$0.99

Agua Frescas

32 oz. Horchata (No Refills)

$4.99

32 oz. Agua Fresca (No Refills)

$4.99

16 oz. Horchata (No refills)

$2.99

16 oz. Agua Fresca (No Refills)

$2.99

Appetizers

Salsa Blanca (White Sauce)

$1.29
Salsa Picosa (Hot Sauce)

Salsa Picosa (Hot Sauce)

$1.29
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$3.79
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$5.99

Mini Crab Bites (6)

$6.99
Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$7.99
Stuffed Jalapenos (6)

Stuffed Jalapenos (6)

$7.99
Buffalo Wings (6)

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.99
Guacamole Mexicano

Guacamole Mexicano

$8.99

Grande Cheese Dip

$10.99

Cheese Dip & Chorizo

$10.99
Shrimp Cheese Dip

Shrimp Cheese Dip

$12.99
Crab & Shrimp Cheese Dip

Crab & Shrimp Cheese Dip

$14.99

Nachos

76. Nachos with Cheese

76. Nachos with Cheese

$6.59

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese.

76. Nachos with Beans

$6.99

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and refried beans.

76. Nachos with Beef

76. Nachos with Beef

$7.99

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and ground beef.

76. Nachos with Chicken

76. Nachos with Chicken

$7.99

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and shredded chicken.

80. Fajita Nachos

80. Fajita Nachos

$11.59

Tosted chips topped with melted cheese, steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes.

120. Nachos Supremo

120. Nachos Supremo

$11.29

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

126. Philly Steak Nachos

$11.99

Toasted chips topped with Philly steak, peppers and onions.

174. Tex Mex Nachos

174. Tex Mex Nachos

$11.99

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, chipotle steak or chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

170. Crab Nachos

$13.99

Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, crab meat and pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

83. Quesadilla Ranchera

83. Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.59

10 inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

89. Quesadilla Arizona

$12.59

10 inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

123. Quesadilla Rellena

123. Quesadilla Rellena

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

129. Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

171. Quesadilla Primavera

171. Quesadilla Primavera

$10.59

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned, grilled chicken, cheese and spinach. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

172. Quesadilla Chipotle

172. Quesadilla Chipotle

$12.99

A double quesadilla made with three 8-inch tortillas. The first layer has chipotle grilled chicken, refried beans and cheese. Topped with a second layer of chipotle grilled steak and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tacos

82. Street Tacos

82. Street Tacos

$11.99

4 Small corn tortillas with a choice of filling. All four must be the same. Topped with cilantro and onions and served with a side of hot salsa.

87. Tacos de Pollo Asado

87. Tacos de Pollo Asado

$11.99

Three soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

91. Tacos Pescado

91. Tacos Pescado

$11.99

Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled Tilapia (fish). Served with a side of pico de gallo.

95. Tacos al Pastor

95. Tacos al Pastor

$11.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped, marinated pork. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.

96. Tacos de Carnitas

96. Tacos de Carnitas

$11.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with slow cooked pork. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.

109. Tacos De Carne Asada

109. Tacos De Carne Asada

$11.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped steak. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.

110. Tacos Veracruz

$12.99

Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and sliced avocado. Served with a side of pico de gallo.

175. Tacos De Tripas

$12.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with tripas. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.

176. Tacos de Lengua

$12.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped beef tongue. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.

181. Tacos De Barbacoa

181. Tacos De Barbacoa

$11.99

Three corn tortillas filled with slow cooked beef, cheese, cilantro and onions, then grilled. Served with a side of dipping sauce.

186. Philly Steak Tacos

186. Philly Steak Tacos

$11.99

Three soft flour tortillas filled with Philly steak, grilled peppers and onions, then drizzled with cheese dip.

Burritos

77. Burrito Azteca

77. Burrito Azteca

$10.99

A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, black beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

117. Burritos Deluxe

117. Burritos Deluxe

$10.59

Two burritos, one shredded chicken and one ground beef topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

128. Burritos Tolteca

$11.59

Two burritos filled with pork chile verde. Topped with tangy green sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

132. Burrito Grande

132. Burrito Grande

$11.59

A 12 inch tortilla filled with steak, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with tangy green salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

147. Burrito San Jose

147. Burrito San Jose

$11.59

A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, Spanish rice, refried beans and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

151. Burrito Fajita

151. Burrito Fajita

$11.59

A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or both, peppers, onions, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip.

167. Burrito California

$10.99

A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, Spanish rice and cheese.

Sizzling Fajitas

101. Texas Fajitas

$17.99+

Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.

103. Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+

Chicken cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.

103. Steak Fajitas

$14.99+

Steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.

103. Mixed Fajitas

$14.99+

Chicken and steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.

131. Shrimp Fajitas

131. Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99+

Shrimp cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.

144. Jalapeno Fajitas

$15.99+

Choice of chicken, steak or both cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.

157. Chipotle Fajitas

$16.99+

Steak, chicken or both cooked with onions, peppers, tomatoes and chipotle sauce. Topped with a drizzle of cheese dip. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.

Enchiladas

115. Enchilada Suprema

115. Enchilada Suprema

$12.99

Combination of chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, bean enchilada and cheese enchilada. Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

121. Yolandas

121. Yolandas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

130. Enchiladas Verdes

130. Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with tangy green salsa and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

163. Enchiladas Chipotle

163. Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with spicy chipotle sauce and cheese dip. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

173. Enchiladas Mexicanas

173. Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas, one with tangy green sauce, one with cheese dip and one with red sauce. topped with melted cheese and sever with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Salads

124. Taco Salad

124. Taco Salad

$10.99

A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef, beef tips or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.

134. Fajita Taco Salad

134. Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Crisp tortilla shell filled with steak or chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.

143. California Salad

143. California Salad

$13.99

Bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, sliced avocado and fried tortilla strips. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.

160. Chipotle Bowl

160. Chipotle Bowl

$10.59

Lettuce topped with chicken chipotle or steak chipotle, pico de gallo, cheese and sliced avocado.

182. Chipotle Lime Salad

182. Chipotle Lime Salad

$12.99

Crisp lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, sliced avocado and tortilla strips topped with our Chipotle Lime Chicken. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.

Seafood

78. Arroz con Camarones

78. Arroz con Camarones

$13.99

Spanish rice topped with grilled shrimp, peppers, onions and melted cheese.

100. Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

100. Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp and onions sauteed in garlic and butter. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.

113. Soft Shrimp Chimichangas

113. Soft Shrimp Chimichangas

$12.99

Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with grilled shrimp. Covered with cheese dip and served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

140. Mojarra Frita

140. Mojarra Frita

$14.99

A whole fried Tilapia. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

145. Camarones a la Diabla

145. Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in our own Diabla salsa. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and tortillas.

158. Shrimp Cocktail

158. Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp, avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes in our own special tomato sauce.

166. Tilapia Tolteca

166. Tilapia Tolteca

$13.99

Grilled, seasoned Tilapia fillets topped with sliced avocado and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and grilled mixed vegetables.

Vegetarian's Delight

V4. Cheese Quesadilla Ranchera

V4. Cheese Quesadilla Ranchera

$9.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

V5. Veggie Quesadilla Rellena

V5. Veggie Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

V6. Veggie Special

$9.99

One bean burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with our spicy chipotle sauce, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice.

V7. Veggie Burrito Grande

V7. Veggie Burrito Grande

$10.99

A 10 inch burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, refried beans, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and cheese dip.

V10. Fajita Vegetariana

V10. Fajita Vegetariana

$12.99

Grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.

Make Your Own Veggie Combo

Make Your Own Veggie Combo

$9.99

Choose two items from the list. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

V2. Bean Taco Salad

$8.99

Crisp tortilla shell filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese.

Create Your Own

1. Plato Chico

$8.99

Choose one item from the list. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

2. Plato Mediano

$10.99

Choose two items from the list. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

3. Plato Grande

$12.99

Choose three items from the list. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

A La Carte

Chori Chiles

Chori Chiles

$3.99+

Anaheim pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef and chorizo or grilled chicken and chorizo. Topped with melted cheese.

o/ Cilantro

$0.99

o/ Diced Tomatoes

$0.99

o/ Sliced Jalapenos

$0.99

o/ Shredded Cheese

$0.99

o/ Pico De Gallo

$0.99

o/ Sour Cream

$1.29

o/ Tortillas (3)

$1.29

o/ Spanish Rice

$2.49

o/ Refried Beans

$2.49

o/ Black Beans

$2.49

o/ Sliced Avocado

$2.79

o/ French Fries

$2.79

Crispy Taco

$1.99+

Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of filling and topped with lettuce and cheese.

Soft Taco

$2.29+

Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

Enchilada

$2.79+

Soft corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Burrito

$3.69+

A Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling and topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Chile Relleno

$3.29+

Anaheim pepper filled with your choice of filling and topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Tamale

$3.29+

Filled with shredded chicken and topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

1 Chimichanga

$4.99

o / Chiles toreados

$1.59

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese.

Dinner Prices for Lunch

L15. Fajita Epress

$10.49

L7. Lunch Supreme

$8.49

One chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.

L8. 1/2 Chimichanga

$9.49

One flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Served soft or fried, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

L9. Hueveos Rancheros

$9.09

Two eggs topped with mild red salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

L10. Huevos y Chorizo

$9.49

Two eggs scrambled with Chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.

L11. Speedy Gonzalez

$8.09

Taco, enchilada and choice of Spanish rice or refried beans.

L12. Burrito Special

$8.49

One beef burrito topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.

L17. Mexican Burrito

$10.09

Burrito with beef tips. Topped with red sauce, cheese dip. lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

L20. Chilaquiles

$10.09

Chips topped with red salsa, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

L21. Burrito Loco

$11.99

A 12 in tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, Spanish rice and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese dip.

L22. 1/2 Quesadilla Ranchera

$11.09

A 10-inch flour tortilla folded, grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. refried beans and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Churros

$2.99

Sopapilla

$2.99

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Flan

$3.99

Apple Burrito

$4.99

Xangos

$5.99

Catering / Family Meals

Family Meals

12 Tacos Family Meal

$35.00

Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. Choose from ground beef or shredded chicken in crispy or soft shells. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

12 Enchiladas Family Meal

$39.00

Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, a Large Bag of Chips, Spanish rice and refried beans. Enchiladas are topped with red sauce and cheese.

15 Tacos De Asada Family Meal

$49.00

Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, hot Sauce and Cilantro and Onions. Choose from soft flour or soft corn tortillas. Choose from Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada (Steak) or Carnitas (Slow cooked pork).

Family Meal Fajitas

$65.00

Includes 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish rice, refried beans, 12 tortillas, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Choose from Grilled Chicken, Steak or both cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Catering

Tacos Tray

$18.99+

Tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese. Choose from Crispy or Soft shells.

Quesadillas

$35.99+

Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese or cheese and beans.

Burritos

$25.99+

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or refried beans, topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Tacos Tolteca

$29.99+

Soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with a choice of Grilled Chicken, Steak or grilled Tilapia (fish). Topped with cilantro and onions.

Enchiladas

$25.99+

Corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Chimichangas

$26.99+

Flour tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and fried crisp.

Spanish Rice

$29.99+

Refried Beans

$29.99+

Black beans

$29.99+

1/2 Tray Sopapillas (24 Pieces)

$19.99

Fried flour tortilla triangles drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

1/2 Tray Churros (24 pieces)

$25.99

Stick pastry rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Add Ons

Red Salsa

$2.59+

Hot Salsa

$2.59+

White Salsa

$2.99+

Chips

$1.50+

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Comes with a Medium bag of chips and two small red salsas.

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Pico De Gallo

$2.99+

Chopped tomatoes, cilantro, onions and jalapenos.

Kids Menu

Nino A (Burrito Taco)

$6.95

One burrito topped with red sauce and cheese. One taco topped with lettuce and cheese.

Nino B (Taco, rice, beans)

$6.95

One taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Nico C (Hamburger & Fries)

$6.95

Hamburger and French fries.

Nino D (Chicken Nuggets & Fries)

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets and French fries.

Nino E ( Enchilada, rice, beans)

$6.95

One enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.

Nino F (Quesadilla, rice)

$6.95

One cheese quesadilla served with Spanish rice. Add Chicken for .50 more.

Nino G (Cheese Sticks, Fries)

$6.95

Cheese sticks and French fries.

Nino I (Mac & Cheese)

$6.95

Macaroni and Cheese served with Smiley fries.

Nino J (Burrito, rice or beans)

$6.95

One burrito topped with red sauce and cheese served with a choice of Spanish Rice or Refried beans. Have both rice and beans for .50 more.

Nino H (Hot Dog & Fries)

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

