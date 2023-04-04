- Home
- /
- Williamsburg
- /
- La Tolteca - 3048 RICHMOND ROAD
La Tolteca 3048 RICHMOND ROAD
No reviews yet
3048 RICHMOND ROAD
WILLIAMSBURG, VA 23185
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Soft Drinks
Soft Drink
Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Milk (No Refills)
Orange Juice (No Refills)
Cranberry Juice ( No Refills)
Bottled Water
Bottled Root Beer
Mexican Coke
Jarrito
Mineral Water
Red Bull
Squirt
Monster Energy Drink
Bottled Soda
Soda Water
Agua Frescas
Appetizers
Salsa Blanca (White Sauce)
Salsa Picosa (Hot Sauce)
Guacamole Dip
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Dip
Fried Cheese Curds
Mini Crab Bites (6)
Bean Dip
Stuffed Jalapenos (6)
Buffalo Wings (6)
Guacamole Mexicano
Grande Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip & Chorizo
Shrimp Cheese Dip
Crab & Shrimp Cheese Dip
Nachos
76. Nachos with Cheese
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese.
76. Nachos with Beans
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and refried beans.
76. Nachos with Beef
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and ground beef.
76. Nachos with Chicken
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese and shredded chicken.
80. Fajita Nachos
Tosted chips topped with melted cheese, steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes.
120. Nachos Supremo
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
126. Philly Steak Nachos
Toasted chips topped with Philly steak, peppers and onions.
174. Tex Mex Nachos
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, chipotle steak or chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
170. Crab Nachos
Toasted chips topped with melted cheese, crab meat and pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
83. Quesadilla Ranchera
10 inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
89. Quesadilla Arizona
10 inch flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
123. Quesadilla Rellena
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
129. Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
171. Quesadilla Primavera
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned, grilled chicken, cheese and spinach. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
172. Quesadilla Chipotle
A double quesadilla made with three 8-inch tortillas. The first layer has chipotle grilled chicken, refried beans and cheese. Topped with a second layer of chipotle grilled steak and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Tacos
82. Street Tacos
4 Small corn tortillas with a choice of filling. All four must be the same. Topped with cilantro and onions and served with a side of hot salsa.
87. Tacos de Pollo Asado
Three soft flour tortillas filled with seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
91. Tacos Pescado
Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled Tilapia (fish). Served with a side of pico de gallo.
95. Tacos al Pastor
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped, marinated pork. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.
96. Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft corn tortillas filled with slow cooked pork. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.
109. Tacos De Carne Asada
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped steak. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.
110. Tacos Veracruz
Three soft flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and sliced avocado. Served with a side of pico de gallo.
175. Tacos De Tripas
Three soft corn tortillas filled with tripas. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.
176. Tacos de Lengua
Three soft corn tortillas filled with chopped beef tongue. Served with cilantro and onions and hot salsa.
181. Tacos De Barbacoa
Three corn tortillas filled with slow cooked beef, cheese, cilantro and onions, then grilled. Served with a side of dipping sauce.
186. Philly Steak Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas filled with Philly steak, grilled peppers and onions, then drizzled with cheese dip.
Burritos
77. Burrito Azteca
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, black beans and Spanish rice. Topped with sliced avocado and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
117. Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, one shredded chicken and one ground beef topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
128. Burritos Tolteca
Two burritos filled with pork chile verde. Topped with tangy green sauce, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
132. Burrito Grande
A 12 inch tortilla filled with steak, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with tangy green salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
147. Burrito San Jose
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, Spanish rice, refried beans and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
151. Burrito Fajita
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or both, peppers, onions, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with cheese dip.
167. Burrito California
A 12 inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, Spanish rice and cheese.
Sizzling Fajitas
101. Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.
103. Chicken Fajitas
Chicken cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
103. Steak Fajitas
Steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
103. Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.
131. Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.
144. Jalapeno Fajitas
Choice of chicken, steak or both cooked with peppers, onions, tomatoes and fresh jalapenos. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
157. Chipotle Fajitas
Steak, chicken or both cooked with onions, peppers, tomatoes and chipotle sauce. Topped with a drizzle of cheese dip. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.
Enchiladas
115. Enchilada Suprema
Combination of chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, bean enchilada and cheese enchilada. Topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
121. Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
130. Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tangy green salsa and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
163. Enchiladas Chipotle
Three chicken enchiladas topped with spicy chipotle sauce and cheese dip. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
173. Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas, one with tangy green sauce, one with cheese dip and one with red sauce. topped with melted cheese and sever with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Salads
124. Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef, beef tips or shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
134. Fajita Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla shell filled with steak or chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.
143. California Salad
Bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken and shrimp, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, sliced avocado and fried tortilla strips. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.
160. Chipotle Bowl
Lettuce topped with chicken chipotle or steak chipotle, pico de gallo, cheese and sliced avocado.
182. Chipotle Lime Salad
Crisp lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, sliced avocado and tortilla strips topped with our Chipotle Lime Chicken. Served with Ranch or Italian dressing.
Seafood
78. Arroz con Camarones
Spanish rice topped with grilled shrimp, peppers, onions and melted cheese.
100. Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp and onions sauteed in garlic and butter. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.
113. Soft Shrimp Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with grilled shrimp. Covered with cheese dip and served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
140. Mojarra Frita
A whole fried Tilapia. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
145. Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp and onions sauteed in our own Diabla salsa. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and tortillas.
158. Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, avocado, cilantro, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes in our own special tomato sauce.
166. Tilapia Tolteca
Grilled, seasoned Tilapia fillets topped with sliced avocado and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and grilled mixed vegetables.
Vegetarian's Delight
V4. Cheese Quesadilla Ranchera
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
V5. Veggie Quesadilla Rellena
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
V6. Veggie Special
One bean burrito and one cheese enchilada topped with our spicy chipotle sauce, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice.
V7. Veggie Burrito Grande
A 10 inch burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, refried beans, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and cheese dip.
V10. Fajita Vegetariana
Grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, cheese and tortillas.
Make Your Own Veggie Combo
Choose two items from the list. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
V2. Bean Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla shell filled with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
Create Your Own
A La Carte
Chori Chiles
Anaheim pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef and chorizo or grilled chicken and chorizo. Topped with melted cheese.
o/ Cilantro
o/ Diced Tomatoes
o/ Sliced Jalapenos
o/ Shredded Cheese
o/ Pico De Gallo
o/ Sour Cream
o/ Tortillas (3)
o/ Spanish Rice
o/ Refried Beans
o/ Black Beans
o/ Sliced Avocado
o/ French Fries
Crispy Taco
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of filling and topped with lettuce and cheese.
Soft Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
Enchilada
Soft corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
Burrito
A Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of filling and topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
Chile Relleno
Anaheim pepper filled with your choice of filling and topped with melted cheese.
Chicken Tamale
Filled with shredded chicken and topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
1 Chimichanga
o / Chiles toreados
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled shrimp and cheese.
Dinner Prices for Lunch
L15. Fajita Epress
L7. Lunch Supreme
One chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
L8. 1/2 Chimichanga
One flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Served soft or fried, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
L9. Hueveos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with mild red salsa. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
L10. Huevos y Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas.
L11. Speedy Gonzalez
Taco, enchilada and choice of Spanish rice or refried beans.
L12. Burrito Special
One beef burrito topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
L17. Mexican Burrito
Burrito with beef tips. Topped with red sauce, cheese dip. lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
L20. Chilaquiles
Chips topped with red salsa, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
L21. Burrito Loco
A 12 in tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, Spanish rice and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese dip.
L22. 1/2 Quesadilla Ranchera
A 10-inch flour tortilla folded, grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. refried beans and cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Catering / Family Meals
Family Meals
12 Tacos Family Meal
Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish Rice and Refried Beans. Choose from ground beef or shredded chicken in crispy or soft shells. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
12 Enchiladas Family Meal
Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, a Large Bag of Chips, Spanish rice and refried beans. Enchiladas are topped with red sauce and cheese.
15 Tacos De Asada Family Meal
Includes a 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, hot Sauce and Cilantro and Onions. Choose from soft flour or soft corn tortillas. Choose from Grilled Chicken, Carne Asada (Steak) or Carnitas (Slow cooked pork).
Family Meal Fajitas
Includes 16 oz. Red Salsa, Large Bag of Chips, Spanish rice, refried beans, 12 tortillas, Lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Choose from Grilled Chicken, Steak or both cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Catering
Tacos Tray
Tacos filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese. Choose from Crispy or Soft shells.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese or cheese and beans.
Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or refried beans, topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
Tacos Tolteca
Soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with a choice of Grilled Chicken, Steak or grilled Tilapia (fish). Topped with cilantro and onions.
Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.
Chimichangas
Flour tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and fried crisp.
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Black beans
1/2 Tray Sopapillas (24 Pieces)
Fried flour tortilla triangles drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
1/2 Tray Churros (24 pieces)
Stick pastry rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Add Ons
Kids Menu
Nino A (Burrito Taco)
One burrito topped with red sauce and cheese. One taco topped with lettuce and cheese.
Nino B (Taco, rice, beans)
One taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Nico C (Hamburger & Fries)
Hamburger and French fries.
Nino D (Chicken Nuggets & Fries)
Chicken Nuggets and French fries.
Nino E ( Enchilada, rice, beans)
One enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
Nino F (Quesadilla, rice)
One cheese quesadilla served with Spanish rice. Add Chicken for .50 more.
Nino G (Cheese Sticks, Fries)
Cheese sticks and French fries.
Nino I (Mac & Cheese)
Macaroni and Cheese served with Smiley fries.
Nino J (Burrito, rice or beans)
One burrito topped with red sauce and cheese served with a choice of Spanish Rice or Refried beans. Have both rice and beans for .50 more.
Nino H (Hot Dog & Fries)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3048 RICHMOND ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG, VA 23185