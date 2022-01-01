Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House

Restaurant info

Fat Tuna Grill is a local Oyster bar and Grill co-owned by two of Williamsburg’s own talents. Chef Ken Brown grew up with a love of seafood. As a young boy he developed a love of fishing in freshwater and saltwater as well as enjoying crabbing with his family. Chef Ken discovered his niche for cooking as a teenager in a local family owned Italian restaurant in upstate New York. While working as a prep cook in upstate New York, Chef Ken decided to pursue culinary arts as a career.