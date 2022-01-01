Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House

No reviews yet

1433 Richmond Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Order Again

Drinks

Caffe latte

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Double espresso

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Espresso

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Mug Root beer

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Redbull

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$3.59

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Starters

Blackened Tuna Bites

$12.99

Blackened tuna with Brazilian mustard sauce and Pico de Gallo

Buffalo Oysters

$12.99

Fried oysters tossed in buffalo sauce Served on a bed of coleslaw with blue cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.99

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce Served on a bed of coleslaw with blue cheese.

Calamari

$12.99

Fried crispy with sweet cherry pepper strips and spicy peppers served with spicy marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Fried and tossed in choice of buffalo, BBQ sauce served with ranch or blue cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Coconut crusted jumbo shrimp deep fried to perfection in a sweet Thai chili pineapple sauce

Fat Tuna Nachos

$12.99

Topped with blackened tuna, cheese sauce, fresh salsa, avocado, and sour cream

Fat Tuna Sesame

$12.99

Sushi grade Ahi Tuna sesame seared with cucumber

Hurricane Shrimp

$12.99

Golden fried and tossed in a chili sauce served on a bed of seaweed salad

Oysters Chesapeake

$14.59

Oysters Rockefeller

$13.99

Oyster with creamy spinach, parmesan. gruyere cheese and a hint of Pernod baked to perfection

PEI Mussels

$13.99

Sautéed in garlic, butter, white wine and lemon, or marina sauce, served with garlic toast.

Spicy Blue Crab Casserole

$12.99

Made with Blue Crab roasted peppers, spinach, and artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips.

Soup & Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fat Tuna Entree Salad

$11.99

*Tuna or Salmon grilled or blackened with crisp greens, chopped crisp lettuce with applewood bacon, Pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, tomato, avocado, cucumbers, black olives, pecan, and caramelize pecans and croutons red onion, bleu cheese crumbles and croutons.

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Soup of the Day

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Seafood Raw Bar

Peel n’ Eat Shrimp (1/2lb)

$12.99

Peel n’ Eat Shrimp (1lb)

$19.99

Fat Tuna Boat

$69.99

Lobster Tail, Snow Crab Cluster, Shrimp, Clams and Mussels With Surry sausage, corn, potato with little celery, onions, carrot, in a Lenom Old Bay Garlic Butter Sauce

Mussels

$13.99

Steampship

$26.99

Shrimp, Clams and Mussels With Surry sausage, corn, potato with little celery, onions, carrot, in a Lenom Old Bay Garlic Butter Sauce

Snow Crab Steamship

$39.99

1 pound Crab leg corn, potatoes, Surry sausage, carrots, onions, celery, in a lemon, Old Bay, and garlic butter sauce

Add crablegs

$19.99

Add lobster tail

$20.99

Specialties

Blackened Tuna

$24.99

Blackened Yellow Fin Tuna with Pico de Gallo, avocado, black bean, and lime sour cream Served with rice and vegetable.

Crab Cakes Entree

$26.99

Our blend of all-natural crab with a side of bistro sauce with potato and vegetable

Lobster Tail

$27.99

Broiled 6oz lobster tail with starch and vegetable served with lemon and drawn butter.

Mahi Mahi

$23.99

NY Strip

$29.99

14 oz Black Angus NY Strip loin wood grilled with drunken mushrooms Served with potato and vegetable

Parm Crab Flounder

$24.99

Parmesan & crab Imperial crusted flounder broiled to perfection served with rice and vegetable.

Salmon

$23.99

Seafood Gumbo

$24.99

Sautéed shrimp, scallops with onions, celery, red pepper, corn, okra, and andouille sausage with rice

Sesame Salmon

$24.99

Sesame seared salmon topped with avocado mash, cucumber salad with plum sauce.

Sesame Tuna

$24.99

Sesame seared Tuna topped with avocado mash, cucumber salad with plum sauce.

Shrimp n’ Grits

$23.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in Tasso ham gravy over cheesy grits.

Surf n’ Turf

$39.99

Petite filet with your choice of 1/2 pound crab legs or 6oz lobster tail served with potato and vegetable

Tuna

$23.99

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Sautéed chicken in garlic and a creamy parmesan sauce over homemade spinach fettuccini with garlic crostini

Crab Ravioli

$21.99

Crab ravioli in tomato cream with parmesan served with garlic crostini.

Garden Pasta

$18.99

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, zucchini, red pepper, roasted tomatoes, and spinach sautéed in olive oil, pesto and marinara, served over linguine topped with grated parmesan cheese with garlic crostini.

Linguine Clam Sauce

$22.99

Middle neck clam sautéed in olive oil, garlic, herbs over linguine red or white with garlic crostini.

Lobster Ravioli

$21.99Out of stock

Seafood Bruschetta

$27.99

Sautéed Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussel in a white wine tomato broth over linguine

Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

$24.99

Sautéed shrimp and scallops in a butter, garlic, white wine, basil, tomato cream and parmesan over linguine

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion with American or Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and bistro Sauce American, Cheddar or Swiss

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.99

Our blend of all -natural crab and seasonings on a soft roll, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion our special bistro sauce.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two soft tortillas with blackened tuna topped with lettuce, tomato salsa, cheddar, avocado and Sour cream.

Grouper Reuben

$13.99

Fried grouper filet topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing served on rye bread.

Po Boy

$13.99

Your choice of fried oysters, flounder, or shrimp on a grilled buttered roll or in a flour tortilla

Po Wrap

$13.99

Fries

Coleslaw

Broccoli

Greenbeans

Salad

Rice pilaf

Mash potatoes

Mac and cheese

From the Sea

Broiled Flounder

$20.99

Broiled Scallops

$25.99

Broiled Seafood Platter

$27.99

Broiled Shrimp

$21.99

Chicken Basket

$14.99

Flounder Basket

$16.99

Fried Flounder

$20.99

Fried Oysters

$20.99

Fried Scallops

$25.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$5.99

Side broccoli

$3.99

Potato of the Day

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Salad

$3.99

Side of green beans

$3.99

Add crabcake

$12.00

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Minnows Menu

Fish Sticks

$8.99

Kid Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Mac n' cheese

$8.99

Corn Dogs

$8.99

Red Wine BTL

BTL 19 Crimes

$23.00

BTL Carmel Road

$27.99

BTL Caymus

$119.00

BTL Chianti Fonte Dei Borghi

$30.00

BTL Chiarli Lambrusco

$18.00

BTL Châteauneuf du Pape

$59.00

BTL Diora

$42.00

BTL Emmolo

$75.00

BTL Fabrizio Rossi d'Avola

$27.00

BTL Faustino VII

$26.00

BTL Gadino

$29.00

BTL House Cab

$18.00

BTL House Merlot

$18.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$18.00

BTL Kenwood

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Masca Zinfandel

$33.00

BTL Meiomi

$32.00

BTL Oberon

$39.00

BTL Ruta 22

$24.00

BTL Sella Antica

$26.00

BTL Seven Falls

$27.00

BTL Syrah Duca Di Camastra

$27.00

BTL The Stag Cab

$30.00

BTL Valotaj Montepulciano

$25.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$24.00

BTL Volatus

$60.00

BTL Zappa Malbec

$27.00

White Wine GLS

GLS House White Zin

$6.99

GLS House Chardonnay

$6.99

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$6.99

GLS Aveleda

$8.00

GLS Antinori

$8.00

GLS Ferrari

$8.00

GLS J. Lohr

$8.00

GLS Seaglass

$8.00

GLS Tinazzi

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

GLS Ferrari PG

$8.99

White Wine BTL

BTL Antinori

$23.00

BTL Anton Bauer

$24.00

BTL Aveleda

$24.00

BTL Bonfante Chiarli

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay Sottorica Antica

$27.00

BTL Chateau de Sancerre

$39.00

BTL Collevento 921 Chardonnay

$27.00

BTL Dario SB

$45.00

BTL Domaine Laroche

$39.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Ferrari SB

$28.00

BTL Gavi

$24.00Out of stock

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL House White Zin

$18.00

BTL J. Lohr

$27.00

BTL Mogoro Verdicchio

$25.00

BTL Monte Schiavo Verdi

$25.00

BTL Sabbia Vermentino

$28.00

BTL Savignon Blanc Vigneti Della

$31.00

BTL Seaglass Riesling

$25.00

BTL Sottoriva PG

$27.00

BTL Ste Michelle SB

$25.00Out of stock

BTL Ste. Michelle Riesling

$24.00

BTL Taliano Brachetto

$28.00

BTL Tinazzi PG

$25.00

BTL Uncaged Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Vermentino

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Volatus Chardonnay

$45.00Out of stock

Sparkling Wine

BTL Dom Perignon

$225.00

BTL G Prosecco

$20.00

BTL La Marca

$26.00

BTL Moet Chandon Brut

$99.00

BTL P Moscato

$27.00

BTL Ruffino Rosé

$25.00

GLS P Moscato

$9.00

GLS G Prosecco

$8.00

GLS La Marca

$8.99

GLS Ruffino Rosé

$8.00

Lunch

Beer Battered Flounder

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Linguine clam

$13.99

Mahi Mahi

$13.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Red Snapper

$15.99

Salmon

$13.99

Sesame Salmon Lunch

$13.99

Sesame Tuna Lunch

$13.99

Shrimp And Scallop Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$13.99

Shrimp Gumbo

$13.99

Shrimp Parmesan

$13.99

Shrimp Taco

$12.99

Soft Shell Crab Sand

$13.99Out of stock

Stuffed Flounder Lunch

$12.99

Tuna

$13.99

Dinner

Cioppino

$31.99Out of stock

Cobia

$23.99

Halibut

$25.99

Octopus

$11.99

Oyster Raw Bar

Rockfish

$22.99

Stuff Flounder Chesapeake

$26.99

Sushi Rolls

$10.99

Sword Fish

$23.99

Whole Branzino

$27.99

Whole Red Snapper

$29.99

Bloody Mary Oyster

$5.99

South of the Border

$5.99

Salty Sweet

$5.99

Refresh Me

$5.99

Tito's Oyster

$6.99

dessert

Chocolate cake

$7.99

Key Lime

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Bomb

$7.99

Creme Brulee

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Hazelnut Crunch

$6.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

Clothing

Short sleeve

$16.99

Long Sleeve

$18.99

Hoddies

$29.99

Hats

$18.99

Glasses

Flight

$2.50

Small Growler

$18.99

Large Growler

$36.99

CORK FEE

Cork Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fat Tuna Grill is a local Oyster bar and Grill co-owned by two of Williamsburg’s own talents. Chef Ken Brown grew up with a love of seafood. As a young boy he developed a love of fishing in freshwater and saltwater as well as enjoying crabbing with his family. Chef Ken discovered his niche for cooking as a teenager in a local family owned Italian restaurant in upstate New York. While working as a prep cook in upstate New York, Chef Ken decided to pursue culinary arts as a career.

Location

1433 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

