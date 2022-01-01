Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Yaca French Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1430 High Street Suite 801

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

Cold Soup of Day

Hot Soup of Day

House Salad

Onion Soup

Beef Salad

$25.00

Calf Liver

$20.00

Chicken Mustard

$20.00

Chicken Salad

$20.00

Escargots

$17.00

Fish & Crab

$32.00

Fish of the Day

$25.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

Lobster B Blanc

$28.00

Lobster Truffle

$28.00

Salmon Cru

$18.00

Scallop Truffle

$25.00

Scallops Saffron

$25.00

Tuna

$20.00

Twin Beef

$35.00

Vegetable salad

$20.00

Cold Soup of Day

Hot Soup of Day

House Salad

Onion Soup

PF Chicken Brown Butter

$25.00

PF Chicken Mushroom

$25.00

PF Crab CAKE

$25.00

PF Crab Crepe

$25.00

PF Fish of Day

$25.00

PF Porc

$25.00

PF Quiche

$25.00

PF Salmon Lemon Caper

$25.00

PF Salmon Hearth Healthy

$25.00

PF Shrimp Scallop Gratin

$25.00

PF Steak Pepper

$25.00

PF Steak Port Wine

$25.00

PF Steak Roquefort

$25.00

PF shrimp asparagus

$25.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Fondant

$5.00

Lemon Mousse

$5.00

Marquise

$5.00

Special Dessert

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Trio Sorbet

$5.00

Bloody Mary

Kir Royal

Mimosa

Orange Juice

Virgin Bloody Mary

Open wine

Mimosa of the Day

Cold Soup of Day

Hot Soup of Day

House Salad

Onion Soup

B Beef Benedict

$42.00

B Crab Crepe

$42.00

B Scallops Gratin

$42.00

B Lobster B Blanc

$42.00

B Lobster Truffle

$42.00

B Porc

$42.00

B Crab Cake

$42.00

B Salmon Heart Healthy

$42.00

B Salmon Lemon caper

$42.00

B Seafood Benedict

$42.00

B Steak Pepper

$42.00

B fish day

$42.00

B Chicken mushroom

$42.00

B Veggie plate

$42.00

B surf n turf

$55.00

B kids chix pasta

$30.00

B kids filet

$30.00

B kids salmon

$30.00

Apple Tart

Creme Brulee

Fondant

Marquise

Souffle

$8.00

Special Dessert

Trio Sorbet

Tiramisu

Cheesecake

Apple Tart

$10.00

Cafe Gourmand

$15.00

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Fondant

$10.00

Lemon Mousse

$10.00

Marquise

$10.00

Poach Peach

$10.00

Souffle

$15.00

Symphonie

$22.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Trio Sorbet

$8.00

Dinner

Cold Soup Day

$8.00

Crab Crepe

$19.00

Escargots

$15.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

Hot Soup of Day

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Onion Soup

$8.00

Saumon Cru

$15.00

Scallop Truffle

$25.00

Tuna

$15.00

Vegetable Salad

$16.00

oyster 1/2 dozen

$15.00

oyster dozen

$30.00

Cold Soup of Day

Hot Soup of Day

House Salad

Onion Soup

Beef Rossini

$60.00

Calf Liver

$30.00

Crab Cake Duo

$48.00

Dover Sole

$55.00

Fish of Day

$35.00

Lamb Rack

$55.00

Porc

$35.00

Poached Salmon

$35.00

Scallops Saffron

$40.00

Seared Duck

$45.00

Steak Pepper

$45.00

Steak Roquefort

$45.00

Twin Lobster

$60.00

Veal scallopini

$40.00

Vegetable Plate

$30.00

Lamb Special

$39.00

Shrimp Asparagus

$35.00

chicken scallopini

$35.00

house salad

onion soup

soup of the day

cold soup

grilled salmon

$44.00

porc

$44.00

beef and shrimp

$44.00

crabe

$44.00

chicken mushroom

$44.00

shrimp asparagus

$44.00

Fish of the day

$44.00

Lamb special

$39.00

twin beef

$52.00

beef and crab

$52.00

beef and lobster

$57.00

lobster and crab

$60.00

veal scallopini

$52.00

scallop gratin

$52.00

apple tart

cheesecake

lemon mousse

creme brulee

marquise

fondant

trio sorbet

tiramisu

souflee

$8.00

Thursday Ch. Soufle

MD Scallop

MD Lobster

md escargots

MD Duck

MD Sorbet

MD Dover Sole

$125.00

MD Trio Gourmand

$125.00

MD Cheese Plate

MD Souflee

MD cafe gourmand

Bar Cheese Plate

$17.00

Bar Chicken

$22.00

Bar Crab CAKE

$25.00

Bar Crab Crepe

$20.00

Bar Escargot

$12.00

Bar Fish of Day

$25.00

Bar Lobster

$28.00

Bar Porc

$22.00

Bar Salmon

$22.00

Bar Salmon Cru

$16.00

Bar Scallop Truffle

$25.00

Bar Shrimp Asparagus

$22.00

Bar Steak

$35.00

Bar Tuna

$16.00

Bar Vegetable Salad

$17.00

Cold Soup of Day

$9.00

Hot Soup of Day

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Onion Soup

$9.00

Bar Shrimp Gratin

$22.00

Apple Tart

$10.00

Cafe Gourmand

$15.00

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Fondant

$10.00

Lemon Mousse

$10.00

Marquise

$10.00

Poach Peach

$10.00

Souffle

$15.00

Symphonie

$22.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Trio Sorbet

$8.00

first course

house salad

$5.00

onion soup

$5.00

soup of the day

$5.00

entree

kids pasta chicken

$15.00

kids beef

$15.00

kids salmon

$15.00

dessert

trio sorbet

$5.00

creme brulee

$5.00

chcolate fondant

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Le Yaca Williamsburg image
Le Yaca Williamsburg image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revolution Golf and Grille
orange star4.4 • 601
1430 High Street Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA - 1347 Richmond Road
orange starNo Reviews
1347 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House
orange starNo Reviews
1433 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Rocco's Smokehouse Grill
orange starNo Reviews
207 Bypass Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Bonanza Social Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
220 Monticello Ave Unit M Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Anna's Brick Oven Pasta & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2021 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston