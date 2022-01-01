Angier restaurants you'll love
Must-try Angier restaurants
More about Two Cousins Pizza
FRENCH FRIES
Two Cousins Pizza
559 N Raleigh St, Angier
|Popular items
|Beef Cheesesteak
|$9.50
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
|Tossed Salad
|$4.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,and your choice of dressing served on the side.
|1 Meatball
|$1.75
More about Off the hog
Off the hog
204 Braxtonwood Drive, Angier
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
|Hushpuppies
|$4.99