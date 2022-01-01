Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Angier restaurants you'll love

Angier restaurants
  • Angier

Must-try Angier restaurants

Two Cousins Pizza image

FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza

559 N Raleigh St, Angier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Cheesesteak$9.50
This item comes plain (just meat and cheese) unless otherwise specified.
Tossed Salad$4.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,and your choice of dressing served on the side.
1 Meatball$1.75
More about Two Cousins Pizza
Off the hog

204 Braxtonwood Drive, Angier

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$5.99
Mac & Cheese$6.99
Hushpuppies$4.99
More about Off the hog
Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Angier

27 S Broad Street E, Angier

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Angier

