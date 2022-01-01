Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Downtown Ann Arbor

Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken on organic greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and fried tortilla strips.
Fajitas$16.00
Choose steak, chicken, shrimp or mushroom. Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and flour tortillas.
1/2 & 1/2 Fajitas$22.00
Choose any combination of two fajitas: steak, chicken, shrimp or mushroom. Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and flour tortillas.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Item pic

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hanger Steak Fajitas$20.00
Served with corn or flour tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas
Adobo Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana

