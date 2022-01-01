Fajitas in Downtown Ann Arbor
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled fajita chicken on organic greens, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and fried tortilla strips.
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Choose steak, chicken, shrimp or mushroom. Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and flour tortillas.
|1/2 & 1/2 Fajitas
|$22.00
Choose any combination of two fajitas: steak, chicken, shrimp or mushroom. Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice and flour tortillas.
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor
|Hanger Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with corn or flour tortillas
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas
|Adobo Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
Served with salsa verde, salsa roja, grilled peppers and onions, black beans and rice
Your choice: corn or flour tortillas