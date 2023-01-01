Nachos in Downtown Ann Arbor
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Tios Mexican Cafe
401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor
|Nachos
|$8.00
Chips and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or beans.
|Nacho Grande
|$14.00
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom.
|Large Nacho Grande
|$19.50
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom. A meal for two adults.