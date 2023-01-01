Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Downtown Ann Arbor

Go
Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Downtown Ann Arbor restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Tios Mexican Cafe

401 E Liberty St #2, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$8.00
Chips and melted cheese. Add beef, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or beans.
Nacho Grande$14.00
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom.
Large Nacho Grande$19.50
Beans, cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olive, sour cream and guacamole on a bed of tortilla chips. Add beef, chicken, pork, or mushroom. A meal for two adults.
More about Tios Mexican Cafe
Macho Nachos image

 

Isalita Cantina Mexicana

341 E Liberty St., Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Macho Nachos$13.00
refried bean, jalapeno, pickled onion, tomato, black olive, crema, arbol salsa
More about Isalita Cantina Mexicana

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Ann Arbor

Chili

Kimchi

Calamari

Brisket

Fajitas

Dumplings

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Downtown Ann Arbor to explore

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2371 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (250 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston