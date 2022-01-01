Go
Anna's Taqueria

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

446 Harvard Street

Popular Items

Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Taco$3.69
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Specialty Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion. Served with Cilantro, Red Onion, Lime, and Guacomolio and Rojolio (two homemade sauces).
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
446 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
