Go
Toast

Anthony's Italian Deli

Home of the best Muffoletta for 42 years!

SANDWICHES

5575 Government St • $$

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.55
Two meatballs in our homemade tomato sauce over pasta served with small Italian salad and bread
New Orleans Style Muffoletta$17.99
Our specialty --capicola, Genoa Salame, ham, Mortadella,provolone cheese topped with our famous olive mix and our own special dressing
Lasagna$14.99
A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread
Turkey Po-boy$12.50
Large Italian Salad$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Chips$1.50
Half Muffoletta$13.50
Cannoli$5.75
Pepperoni Pizza Po-boy$12.50
Small Italian Salad$6.25
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5575 Government St

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gov't Taco

No reviews yet

In Tacos We Trust

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

No reviews yet

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

JED's Local Po'boys

No reviews yet

An authentic Louisiana po'boy shop.

Brew Ha-Ha!

No reviews yet

Local coffee shop & bake house

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston