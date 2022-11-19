- Home
Monjuni's
711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Popular Items
Starters
Cajun Shrimp Toast - 2 piece
Garlic bread topped with Gulf Shrimp and melted Italian cheese
Cajun Shrimp Toast - 4 piece
Garlic bread topped with Gulf Shrimp and melted Italian cheeses.
Fried Green Tomatoes
topped with gulf shrimp and our Aurora Sauce
Caprese Salad
Homegrown Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and homemade fig balsalmic
Eggplant Stack
Crispy eggplant rounds layered with Italian cheeses and baked until golden
Toasted Ravioli - 6 piece
served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping
Toasted Ravioli - 12 piece
with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping
Fried Calamari
Served with Tomato Basil sauce for dipping
Meatball Nachos - 2 piece
on garlic toast and topped with melted mozzarella
Meatball Nachos - 4 piece
on garlic toast and topped with melted mozzarella
Sicilian Breadsticks - 6 piece
Sicilian Breadsticks - 12 piece
Eggplant Spears
served with Original Sauce for Dipping
Classic Meatball
Italian Sausage
Fried Mozzarella Balls
served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping
Side House Salad
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese; with homemade Caesar dressing
Side Pasta Salad
rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing
Tomato Cheese Toast - 2 Piece
Tomato Cheese Toast - 4pc
Italain Wedding Soup - cup
Italian Wedding Soup - bowl
Salads
Italian House
lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & house dressing
Caesar
romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan cheese; house made Caesar dressing
Venetian Chicken Salad
chicken, lettuce, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & honey mustard dressing
Pasta Salad
rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing
Shrimp Pasta Salad
Boiled Gulf Shrimp on rotini pasta with artichoke hearts, tomatoes & black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing
Italian Shrimp Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese & House Italian dressing
Chopped Salad
salami, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & House dressing
Salad Sampler
Shrimp Pasta, House and Chopped Salads
Marinated Artichoke Salad
artichokes, lettuce, tomato and House dressing
Monjunis Lite
smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes & Cajun dressing
Mama's Special Recipes
Spaghetti with sauce
with our Original Sweet sauce
Spaghetti with 1 Meatball
with our Original Sweet Sauce
Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
with our Original Sweet Sauce
Spaghetti with Italian Sausage
with our Original Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatsauce
Lasagna
Italian Sampler
lasagna, spaghetti with 1 Meatball & 1/4 Muff
Neapolitan
rolled pasta stuffed with beef & topped with tomato basil & alfredo sauces
Italian Favorites
Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara
with Original Sauce
Baked Rigatoni
meat sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
Baked Cheese Ravioli
topped with tomato basil & alfredo sauces
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
Baked Ziti
House Specialities
Shrimp & Eggplant Extraordinaire
crispy eggplant & shrimp; angel hair pasta & original sauce
Shrimp Aurora
shrimp, mozzarella, angel hair pasta baked in original & alfredo sauces
Chicken Parmesan
over angel hair pasta with original sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
over angel hair pasta with original sauce
Veal Parmesan
over angel hair pasta with original sauce