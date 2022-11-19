Restaurant header imageView gallery

Monjuni's

review star

No reviews yet

711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Lasagna
Baked Rigatoni

Starters

Cajun Shrimp Toast - 2 piece

Cajun Shrimp Toast - 2 piece

$11.95

Garlic bread topped with Gulf Shrimp and melted Italian cheese

Cajun Shrimp Toast - 4 piece

Cajun Shrimp Toast - 4 piece

$20.95

Garlic bread topped with Gulf Shrimp and melted Italian cheeses.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.95

topped with gulf shrimp and our Aurora Sauce

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Homegrown Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and homemade fig balsalmic

Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$11.95

Crispy eggplant rounds layered with Italian cheeses and baked until golden

Toasted Ravioli - 6 piece

Toasted Ravioli - 6 piece

$9.95

served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping

Toasted Ravioli - 12 piece

Toasted Ravioli - 12 piece

$13.95

with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Served with Tomato Basil sauce for dipping

Meatball Nachos - 2 piece

Meatball Nachos - 2 piece

$9.95

on garlic toast and topped with melted mozzarella

Meatball Nachos - 4 piece

Meatball Nachos - 4 piece

$17.95

on garlic toast and topped with melted mozzarella

Sicilian Breadsticks - 6 piece

Sicilian Breadsticks - 6 piece

$8.95
Sicilian Breadsticks - 12 piece

Sicilian Breadsticks - 12 piece

$11.95
Eggplant Spears

Eggplant Spears

$11.95

served with Original Sauce for Dipping

Classic Meatball

Classic Meatball

$5.95
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.95
Fried Mozzarella Balls

Fried Mozzarella Balls

$9.95

served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$8.95

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese; with homemade Caesar dressing

Side Pasta Salad

Side Pasta Salad

$5.95

rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing

Tomato Cheese Toast - 2 Piece

$5.95

Tomato Cheese Toast - 4pc

$10.95

Italain Wedding Soup - cup

$5.95

Italian Wedding Soup - bowl

$9.95

Salads

Italian House

Italian House

$17.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & house dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$17.95

romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan cheese; house made Caesar dressing

Venetian Chicken Salad

Venetian Chicken Salad

$19.95

chicken, lettuce, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & honey mustard dressing

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$12.95

rotini pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes & black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing

Shrimp Pasta Salad

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$18.95

Boiled Gulf Shrimp on rotini pasta with artichoke hearts, tomatoes & black olives in a sweet and spicy dressing

Italian Shrimp Salad

Italian Shrimp Salad

$22.95

lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese & House Italian dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$23.95

salami, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & House dressing

Salad Sampler

Salad Sampler

$23.95

Shrimp Pasta, House and Chopped Salads

Marinated Artichoke Salad

Marinated Artichoke Salad

$20.05

artichokes, lettuce, tomato and House dressing

Monjunis Lite

Monjunis Lite

$19.95

smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes & Cajun dressing

Mama's Special Recipes

Spaghetti with sauce

Spaghetti with sauce

$12.95

with our Original Sweet sauce

Spaghetti with 1 Meatball

Spaghetti with 1 Meatball

$15.95

with our Original Sweet Sauce

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

$18.95

with our Original Sweet Sauce

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$18.95

with our Original Sauce

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$18.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.95
Italian Sampler

Italian Sampler

$27.95

lasagna, spaghetti with 1 Meatball & 1/4 Muff

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$21.95

rolled pasta stuffed with beef & topped with tomato basil & alfredo sauces

Italian Favorites

Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara

Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara

$21.95

with Original Sauce

Baked Rigatoni

Baked Rigatoni

$19.95

meat sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

Baked Cheese Ravioli

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

topped with tomato basil & alfredo sauces

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.95
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.95

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$22.95

Baked Ziti

$19.95

Combo Plates

Spaghetti Combo

$18.95

with 1 meatball & Italian sausage

House Specialities

Shrimp & Eggplant Extraordinaire

Shrimp & Eggplant Extraordinaire

$25.95

crispy eggplant & shrimp; angel hair pasta & original sauce

Shrimp Aurora

Shrimp Aurora

$26.95

shrimp, mozzarella, angel hair pasta baked in original & alfredo sauces

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

over angel hair pasta with original sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.95

over angel hair pasta with original sauce

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$28.95

over angel hair pasta with original sauce

Po-Boys