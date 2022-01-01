Anthony's Pizza
Come in and enjoy
1601 W 19th street
Popular Items
Location
1601 W 19th street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bubu
Bubu
Milepost Zero Bar
The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.
Jovanina's Broken Italian
WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO
Run For The Roses
Run For The Roses, the underground lounge at Dairy Block, pays homage to the elegant cocktail clubs of yesteryear. Serving classic libations in a cozy yet sociable setting with hints of superstition and luck seen throughout. Run for the Roses offers a seasonal menu of crafted cocktails and rare and vintage spirits, along with elevated snacks. Open Friday and Saturday nights.