Anthony's Pizza

Come in and enjoy

1601 W 19th street

Popular Items

Italian Salad$4.45
Made to order from crisp romaine lettuce or fresh mixed greens. With pepperoni, black olives, grape tomatoes, mozzarella and your choice of dressing on the side.
Italian Sausage Hero$9.95
Italian link sausage baked into an artisan bread wedge, topped with marinara, melted mozzarella and baked in our deck ovens. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Slice White$5.25
Individual Garlic Bread with Cheese$2.45
Farmer Salad$4.45
Loaded with freshly prepared romaine lettuce or premium mixed greens, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, grape tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. With your choice of dressing on the side.
Meatball Hero$9.95
A proper hero sandwich with hand-rolled meatballs baked into an artisan bread wedge, smothered in marinara and melted mozzarella. Add peppers and onions for a truly authentic hero.
Slice Neapolitan$4.95
Our signature thin crust, Neapolitan style pizza by the slice. Baked in piping-hot stone deck ovens with melted mozzarella cheese and our original pizza sauce.
Full Order Cheese Sticks (10)$11.95
Spilt a full order of 10, or enjoy a half order all to yourself. Crispy, breaded cheese dipped in marinara-never fails to impress.
Half Order Cheese Sticks (5)$5.95
Anthony's Go To$10.95
Location

Denver CO

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 3:59 am
