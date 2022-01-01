Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street

1700 Center Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Limp Brisket$13.99
Smoked brisket smothered with beer cheese, bbq sauce, fried jalapeños & carmelized onions
More about Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
Braised Brisket Melt image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Brisket Melt$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
Brisket Poutine$10.00
Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions
Kansas City Chiefs Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Kansas City-style smoked brisket sliced thin, topped with white cheddar cheese, house-made KC style barbecue sauce and onion ring served on grilled brioche with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

