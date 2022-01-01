Brisket in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve brisket
Abbey Road Tavern Apex - 1700 Center Street
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Limp Brisket
|$13.99
Smoked brisket smothered with beer cheese, bbq sauce, fried jalapeños & carmelized onions
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Braised Brisket Melt
|$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
|Brisket Poutine
|$10.00
Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions
|Kansas City Chiefs Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Kansas City-style smoked brisket sliced thin, topped with white cheddar cheese, house-made KC style barbecue sauce and onion ring served on grilled brioche with your choice of side.