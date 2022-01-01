Salmon in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sushi Iwa Apex
Sushi Iwa Apex
2026 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex
|SALMON ROLL
|$9.50
|SPECIAL SALMON
|$20.95
Spicy-Mayonnaised scallop, avocado, Tempura flakes and orange caviar, topped with salmon and Spicy Mayonnaise.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Dill Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.
|Cider-Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..