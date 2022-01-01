Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve salmon

Sushi Iwa Apex

2026 Creekside Landing Dr, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALMON ROLL$9.50
SPECIAL SALMON$20.95
Spicy-Mayonnaised scallop, avocado, Tempura flakes and orange caviar, topped with salmon and Spicy Mayonnaise.
More about Sushi Iwa Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dill Salmon Salad$20.00
Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.
Cider-Glazed Salmon$24.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

