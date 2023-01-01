Steak salad in Apex
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Steak & Feta Salad
|$20.00
Spring mix topped with red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato & grilled tenderloin with our Bloody Mary vinaigrette.
Rudy's Pub & Grill
780 West Williams Street, Apex
|MEDITERRANEAN STEAK SALAD
|$14.90
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Greek vinaigrette with feta,
cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and a pickled medley of peppers and onions
garnished with red onion served with marinated grilled steak.