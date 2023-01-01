Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Apex

Apex restaurants
Apex restaurants that serve steak salad

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex

5490 Apex Peakway, Apex

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Feta Salad$20.00
Spring mix topped with red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato & grilled tenderloin with our Bloody Mary vinaigrette.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Apex
Rudy's Pub & Grill

780 West Williams Street, Apex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN STEAK SALAD$14.90
Chopped romaine tossed in our house made Greek vinaigrette with feta,
cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and a pickled medley of peppers and onions
garnished with red onion served with marinated grilled steak.
More about Rudy's Pub & Grill

