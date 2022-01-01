Nachos in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve nachos
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Philly Nachos
|$9.99
slow roasted top round sirloin with onions, peppers, mushrooms & queso on our house made tortilla chips
|Loaded Nachos
|$8.49
Shredded Cheese, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce & sour cream
Apex Wings
518 E Williams St, Apex
|Ult Nachos
|$9.95
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Brisket Nachos
|$15.00
An Irish twist to nachos! Guinness braised beef brisket over homemade potato chips with melted cheddar, tomatoes, green onion & horseradish sauce