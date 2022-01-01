Chicken salad in Apex
Apex restaurants that serve chicken salad
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
1700 Center Street, Apex
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Apex Wings
518 E Williams St, Apex
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
5490 Apex Peakway, Apex
|Whiskey Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chef's homemade chicken salad with a hint of Irish whiskey served on grilled wheat with Swiss cheese & LTO.