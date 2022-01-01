Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Appleton
/
Appleton
/
Margherita Pizza
Appleton restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
Avg 4.5
(1145 reviews)
Margherita Pizza
$17.00
Margherita Pizza
$17.00
Vegan Margherita Pizza
$16.00
More about Draft Gastropub
PIZZA
Urban Modern Kitchen
800 E Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton
Avg 4.1
(22 reviews)
MARGHERITA PIZZA
More about Urban Modern Kitchen
