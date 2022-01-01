Waffles in Appleton
Appleton restaurants that serve waffles
The Shop Bar And Grille
5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Fratello's Waterfront
501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$16.00
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$17.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles, maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
Draft Gastropub
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton
|Thai Waffle Sliders
|$16.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
ACOCA Coffee
500 W College Ave, Appleton
|Red hot waffle Caliente Cacao Granola
|$14.00
Belgian waffle, sliced fresh strawberries, Caliente Cacao Granola, Maple Dude’s java maple syrup,ginger infused fruit salad
|Fresh Belgian Waffle
|$12.00
Powdered sugar and whipped salted butter on a fresh Belgian waffle with fruit salad and ginger infused syrup and Maple Dude’s maple syrup