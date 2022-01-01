Waffles in Appleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Shop Bar And Grille image

 

The Shop Bar And Grille

5015 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.50
More about The Shop Bar And Grille
Fratello's Waterfront image

 

Fratello's Waterfront

501 WEST WATER STREET, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$16.00
More about Fratello's Waterfront
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall image

 

Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall

4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
Our famous crunch chicken tenders, pearl sugar Belgian waffles, maple syrup and our sweet mustard dip
More about Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall
Draft Gastropub image

 

Draft Gastropub

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton

Avg 4.5 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Waffle Sliders$16.00
Thai Waffle Sliders$16.00
More about Draft Gastropub
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

ACOCA Coffee

500 W College Ave, Appleton

Avg 4.8 (505 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red hot waffle Caliente Cacao Granola$14.00
Belgian waffle, sliced fresh strawberries, Caliente Cacao Granola, Maple Dude’s java maple syrup,ginger infused fruit salad
Fresh Belgian Waffle$12.00
Powdered sugar and whipped salted butter on a fresh Belgian waffle with fruit salad and ginger infused syrup and Maple Dude’s maple syrup
More about ACOCA Coffee

