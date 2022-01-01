Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Arcata

Go
Arcata restaurants
Toast

Arcata restaurants that serve cappuccino

Main pic

 

Northtown Coffee

1603 G St, Arcata

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Northtown Coffee
cappuccino image

PASTRY

Cafe Brio

791 G Street, Arcata

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)
Takeout
cappuccino$3.25
espresso with steamed milk and micro-foam
More about Cafe Brio
Map

More near Arcata to explore

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Healdsburg

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Redding

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston