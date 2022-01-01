Hummus in Arlington
Arlington restaurants that serve hummus
More about Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd
Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd
502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
|Hummus Mah Lahme “Hummus Bowl”
|$14.99
A large bowl of hummus with your choice of meat with grilled onions; served with pickled veggies and pita.
|Veggie Hummus Bowl
|$11.99
A large bowl of hummus topped with Prince’s Veggie Shawarma; served with pickled veggies and pita.
|2-Meat Hummus Bowl
|$17.99
More about White Rhino Coffee - Arlington
White Rhino Coffee - Arlington
401 E. Border street, Arlington
|Hummus Toast
|$5.95
Artisan sourdough smothered in house-made hummus with oven roasted tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and dressed arugula