Hummus in Arlington

Arlington restaurants
Arlington restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd

502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Mah Lahme “Hummus Bowl”$14.99
A large bowl of hummus with your choice of meat with grilled onions; served with pickled veggies and pita.
Veggie Hummus Bowl$11.99
A large bowl of hummus topped with Prince’s Veggie Shawarma; served with pickled veggies and pita.
2-Meat Hummus Bowl$17.99
More about Prince Lebanese Grill - 502 W Randol Mill Rd
Banner pic

 

White Rhino Coffee - Arlington

401 E. Border street, Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Toast$5.95
Artisan sourdough smothered in house-made hummus with oven roasted tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, and dressed arugula
More about White Rhino Coffee - Arlington

Map

Map

