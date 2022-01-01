Go
Asada Cantina + Kitchen

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa • $$

Avg 4.8 (69 reviews)

Popular Items

Ala Carte Taco
Kids Taco Plate$7.95
choice of crispy or soft chicken taco | lettuce | jack cheese | choice of rice & beans or steak fries
Signature Ranchero Burrito
served wet | black or refried beans | jack cheese | lettuce | cilantro buttered rice
Pico de gallo | queso freso | guacamole | sour cream | ranchero sauce
Filet Mignon Tacos$25.95
tender filet | warm flour tortillas | poblano cream | jack cheese | lettuce | pico de gallo | roasted picante salsa | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
Cilantro Lime Steak Salad$20.95
crisp greens | avocado | red onion | cilantro | jack cheese | tomato | roasted corn | black beans | lime vinaigrette
Crispy Taco Plate
fried crispy corn tortillas | fresh lettuce | pico de gallo | jack cheese | poblano cream queso freso | cilantro buttered rice | black or refried beans
Chips n Salsa To Go
Asada Grilled Baja Bowl
cilantro buttered rice | lettuce | black beans | jack cheese | pico de gallo | poblano cream | guacamole | choice of veggies or protein
Large Guacamole with Chips$10.95
house recipe | diablo on request
Ala Carte Enchilada
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

225 W Avenida Vista Hermosa

San Clemente CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

