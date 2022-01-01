Go
Asado Wing and Taco Company

Come in and enjoy!

1327 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dos Amigos$14.58
Choice of taco and 6 wings any style and sauce.
Small Boneless Wings$8.98
Cheese Steak eggrolls$9.98
"Cheese steak," melted american cheese and onions wrapped then fried in egg roll wraps. Served with a side of queso. (onions can not be removed from this item)
Quesadilla$8.98
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar/jack cheese and choice of protein. Served with a side of crema and salsa.
One Taco$7.58
6 Traditional Wings$7.98
Smoked bone in wings. Choice of one sauce and dressing.
Taco Salad$6.98
Mixed greens, black bean/corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar/jack cheese, seasoned potatoes, choice of dressing and choice of protein.
French Fries$3.78
Two Tacos$14.58
Loaded Nachos$11.38
Location

1327 W Main Street

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

