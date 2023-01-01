Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
French Onion Soup
Astoria restaurants that serve french onion soup
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(23 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$10.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd
3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
No reviews yet
Soup French Onion
$12.00
More about Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Short Ribs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Sliders
Tacos
Crispy Chicken
Lobsters
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1890 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(932 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston