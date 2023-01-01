Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve french onion soup

Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$10.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Restaurant banner

 

Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup French Onion$12.00
More about Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sliders

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Lobsters

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston